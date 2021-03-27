Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FRTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 38,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25. Fortran has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.03.
About Fortran
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.