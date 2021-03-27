Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 38,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25. Fortran has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.03.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

