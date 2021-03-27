Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in March

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 92,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22.
About Fortune Minerals
