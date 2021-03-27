Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.69% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $36,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

