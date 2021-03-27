Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.34% of Franco-Nevada worth $560,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

