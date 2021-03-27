Frax Price Tops $1.01 (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $105.93 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00058381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.40 or 0.00866173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00075790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00031548 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 105,187,684 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

