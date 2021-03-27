Frax Share Market Cap Hits $82.29 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $8.72 or 0.00016010 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $82.29 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00058406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00232527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00860741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,886,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,434,925 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars.

