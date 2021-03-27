Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146,168 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 262,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $290,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.18 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

