Freicoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $63.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,433,036 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.