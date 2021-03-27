Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.72% of Friedman Industries worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRD stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.77. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

