Friendz Market Capitalization Hits $748,588.77 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Friendz has a total market cap of $748,588.77 and $35,295.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00624525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023217 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

