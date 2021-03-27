Frontier Price Tops $3.00 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $108.92 million and approximately $44.22 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00005341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00058520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.00855127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00075305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

