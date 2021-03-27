FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $35.46 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and $48.68 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $35.46 or 0.00065116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

