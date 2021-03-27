Function X (FX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $94.40 million and $1.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,150.27 or 0.99926735 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033218 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010985 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00084255 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001404 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001802 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
