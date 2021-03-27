Function X (FX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $94.40 million and $1.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,662,352 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

