Fuse Network Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $18.18 million and $2.17 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00058009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00242334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.00855216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00074180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

