Fusible Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00006995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $67,892.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00235836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00844476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00031431 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

