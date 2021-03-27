Fusion Reaches Market Cap of $74.61 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,086.64 or 1.00237688 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,317,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,747,422 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

