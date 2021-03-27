Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 508.7% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FFRMF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Future Farm Technologies Company Profile

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

