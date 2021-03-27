Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 508.7% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FFRMF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Future Farm Technologies Company Profile
