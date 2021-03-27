FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Short Interest Down 99.1% in March

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 3,887,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,669,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FUTL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 130,150,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,152,469. FutureLand has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get FutureLand alerts:

FutureLand Company Profile

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FutureLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.