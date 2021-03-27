FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.74 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.