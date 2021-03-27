FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nomura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nomura by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Nomura by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nomura by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

