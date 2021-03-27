GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $74,906.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00624612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023371 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

