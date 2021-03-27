Game.com (GTC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.28 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Game.com has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Game.com token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $237,392.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Token Trading

