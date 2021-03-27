GameCredits Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $58.57 million and $4.42 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 57% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.33 or 0.00332707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,480,936 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

