GAPS (GAP) Trading Up 300.2% This Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $233.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 300.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

