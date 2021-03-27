Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74.44 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Gas has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.70 or 0.00022622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $128.64 million and $74.44 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00058418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00231683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.01 or 0.00870990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00074979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031731 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

