GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GDIFF remained flat at $$34.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

