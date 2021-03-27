GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.50% of GDS worth $71,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

