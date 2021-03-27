Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.95 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $14.95 million and $753,047.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00058180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00243258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.04 or 0.00848418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00074499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

