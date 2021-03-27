Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.16 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $124.04 million and $11.16 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.72 or 0.00616064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023257 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 122,194,642 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.