Genaro Network Reaches One Day Volume of $2.01 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00618130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network is a token. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

