General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,217 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after buying an additional 134,539 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,865,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

