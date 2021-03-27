Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNAL) Short Interest Update

Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNAL traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 47,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.68. Generation Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.
