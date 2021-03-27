Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNAL) Short Interest Update

Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNAL traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 47,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.68. Generation Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

About Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha, Inc focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers.

