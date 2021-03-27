Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in March

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$4.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Genfit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $21.50.
About Genfit
Featured Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.