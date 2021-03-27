Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in March

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$4.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Genfit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $21.50.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

