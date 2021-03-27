GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Update

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of GSGTF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $8.40. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56. GenSight Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
About GenSight Biologics
