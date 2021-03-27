GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Update

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of GSGTF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $8.40. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56. GenSight Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Get GenSight Biologics alerts:

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.