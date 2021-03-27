Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after buying an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

