GeoCoin Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $16,315.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00329139 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,793.22 or 1.00000793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00084294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

