GeoDB (GEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.97 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $41.97 million and $1.38 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.99 or 0.00622599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023109 BTC.

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,558,231 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

