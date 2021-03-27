GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. GeoPark has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $925.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 97.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

