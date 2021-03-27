GET Protocol Price Tops $4.63 on Top Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.77 million and $1.61 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00008257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00613180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023053 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

