GeyserCoin Achieves Market Cap of $29,237.22 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $29,237.22 and approximately $78.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123,592.26 or 2.20049061 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,445,815 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

