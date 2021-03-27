GHOSTPRISM Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $62,091.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.72 or 0.00616064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023257 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,917,179 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

