Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.34

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.34 and traded as high as C$22.46. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.14, with a volume of 456,841 shares.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 165.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.