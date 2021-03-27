GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Shares Acquired by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of GigCapital2 worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIX stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

