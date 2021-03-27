Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,802 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.34% of Tractor Supply worth $55,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $178.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $178.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.