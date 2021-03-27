Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,622 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.97% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $55,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

