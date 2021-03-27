Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 21.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in CSX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CSX by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 91,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

