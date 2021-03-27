Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 304,065 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $213.53 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

