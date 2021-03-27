Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 93,646 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,646 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $53,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

EXPD stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.