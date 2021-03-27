GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLGLF stock remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. GLG Life Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

