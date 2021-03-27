GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GLGLF stock remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. GLG Life Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.
About GLG Life Tech
