Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.20

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as high as $21.86. Global Partners shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 100,098 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

